Balrampur heat wave hospitalizes 8 Kasturba students and closes schools
India
A severe heat wave in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, landed eight students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in the hospital after they fainted and felt sick during school.
All Kasturba schools in the district are now closed as a safety step for everyone.
Hospitalized students now stable, doctors sent
Three of the hospitalized students were unconscious when they reached the hospital but are now stable and getting care.
District Magistrate Vipin Jain shared that doctors were sent to check on other students too, just to be safe given the extreme weather.