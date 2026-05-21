Banda 48C tops India, IMD issues eastern UP red alert India May 21, 2026

North India is really feeling the heat right now, with the IMD issuing a red alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Banda just clocked 48 Celsius, the highest in the country on Wednesday, while Prayagraj, Hamirpur, and Jhansi aren't far behind.

The IMD says it's all thanks to clear skies and hot winds, making things pretty tough across cities like Chitrakoot and Kaushambi too.