Banda 48C tops India, IMD issues eastern UP red alert
India
North India is really feeling the heat right now, with the IMD issuing a red alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Banda just clocked 48 Celsius, the highest in the country on Wednesday, while Prayagraj, Hamirpur, and Jhansi aren't far behind.
The IMD says it's all thanks to clear skies and hot winds, making things pretty tough across cities like Chitrakoot and Kaushambi too.
Delhi heatwave alert, 2 severe heatstrokes
Delhi is under a heatwave alert as well, with warm nights and strong winds adding to the discomfort.
Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Mathura are on orange alert.
The extreme weather has already led to two severe heatstroke cases in Delhi. One patient is on ventilator support.