Banda hits 47.6 Celsius, IMD issues 3 day red warning
India
India's heat wave is getting serious: Banda in Uttar Pradesh just hit a scorching 47.6 Celsius, the hottest place in the country that day.
The IMD has put out a red color warning for the next three days, meaning it's time to take heat risks seriously.
First heat stroke reported in Delhi
Delhi saw its hottest day at The Ridge (45.3 Celsius), with other spots like Ayanagar and Palam not far behind.
Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are also baking—Sirsa reached 45.8 Celsius and Faridkot touched 45.9 Celsius.
Meteorologists say clear skies and dry conditions are to blame, and Delhi reports its first heat stroke case, a reminder to stay cool and look out for each other.