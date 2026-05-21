Banda hits 47.6 Celsius, IMD issues 3 day red warning

First heat stroke reported in Delhi

Delhi saw its hottest day at The Ridge (45.3 Celsius), with other spots like Ayanagar and Palam not far behind.

Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are also baking—Sirsa reached 45.8 Celsius and Faridkot touched 45.9 Celsius.

Meteorologists say clear skies and dry conditions are to blame, and Delhi reports its first heat stroke case, a reminder to stay cool and look out for each other.