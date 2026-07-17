Bangalore University postgraduates plan 1-day hunger strike for Sonam Wangchuk
Postgraduate students and research scholars at Bangalore University are gearing up for a one-day hunger strike this Saturday at the Jnana Bharathi Campus.
They're showing support for Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, pushing for changes in India's education system.
The event runs from 9:30am to 6:30pm with hopes of making education more transparent and accountable.
Sonam Wangchuk demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
This protest is all about backing Wangchuk's call for reform, especially after recent exam scandals like the NEET paper leak.
Wangchuk has even demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over these issues.
Organizers want students, teachers, civil society groups, and anyone interested to join in and help put student welfare front and center.
Sonam Wangchuk lost 350g vitals steady
As of July 17, Wangchuk has lost 350gm in the last day but his vitals are steady: blood pressure at 108/68 and blood sugar at 70 mg/dL.
The Bangalore protest is part of a bigger push across India for better education policies.