Bangladesh FM Khalilur Rahman to meet Indian officials April 8

Bangladesh seeks Ganga treaty renewal, diesel

The original Ganga Waters Treaty from 1996 is about to expire, so both sides need to agree on updates, especially with climate change and local approvals in play.

Plus, with energy supplies strained by international conflicts, Bangladesh hopes India can help out with extra diesel.

Rahman will also be looking for India's support as he aims for the 2026-2027 United Nations General Assembly presidency.

All eyes are on this visit as both countries try to reset ties after a rocky patch.