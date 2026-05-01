Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Delhi after yearlong Goa robbery probe

Brought back to Goa for questioning

Goa's crime branch used CCTV and technical surveillance across several states to follow the trail.

The group had entered India illegally through Meghalaya and worked in small teams to avoid getting caught, mainly targeting homes.

One member knew Goa well from a previous jail term, which helped them plan their moves.

The accused have now been brought back to Goa for more questioning and recovery of stolen items, with police likely to charge them under the Foreigners Act.