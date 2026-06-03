Bangladeshi Sajib Bhuyan arrested in Agartala before Amit Shah visit India Jun 03, 2026

Just before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Tripura visit, police in Agartala arrested Sajib Bhuyan, a Bangladeshi national from Brahmanbaria.

He was picked up from the Bitarban area amid intensified security deployment.

While being produced before a court, Bhuyan told newsmen that he and his family were subjected to political violence in his village in Bangladesh and that he was forced to flee to India.