Bangladeshi Sajib Bhuyan arrested in Agartala before Amit Shah visit
India
Just before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Tripura visit, police in Agartala arrested Sajib Bhuyan, a Bangladeshi national from Brahmanbaria.
He was picked up from the Bitarban area amid intensified security deployment.
While being produced before a court, Bhuyan told newsmen that he and his family were subjected to political violence in his village in Bangladesh and that he was forced to flee to India.
Police probe Sajib Bhuyan entry
Police are now looking into Bhuyan's story and how he entered the country, especially with security extra tight for Shah's June 4-5 visit.
During his stay, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a heritage hotel at Pushpabanta Palace, review Border Security Force (BSF) operations near Agartala, and meet top border officials.