Bank holiday today in these states for Maha Ashtami
Today, September 30, banks are closed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for Maha Ashtami—an important day during Navratri and Durga Puja.
If you need to visit a branch, you'll have to wait; but don't worry—online banking is still running as usual.
Extended holiday in some northeastern and eastern states
In places like Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, the holiday stretch is even longer: banks there are closed from September 29 (Maha Saptami) through October 2 (Dussehra).
This matches how these regions celebrate the main Durga Puja days.
How to check bank holidays
India's diverse festivals mean bank holidays aren't the same everywhere.
To keep things clear for everyone, the RBI publishes an annual list of both national and state-specific bank holidays—so you can always double-check before making plans.