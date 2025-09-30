Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Man who was jailed for false rape case dies
India
Gaurav Savanni, a 29-year-old engineer in Bilaspur, died by suicide on September 27, 2025.
His body was found on the Usalapur railway track just weeks after being released on bail for a rape accusation made by his girlfriend.
In his note, he wrote, "I have been betrayed in love."
Investigation underway to determine circumstances of death
Savanni met his girlfriend through a matrimonial site while working in Noida.
After her accusation led to his arrest and jail time, friends noticed he became withdrawn and deeply upset—very different from his usual upbeat self.
Police are now investigating what led to this heartbreaking outcome.