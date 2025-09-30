Next Article
Chandigarh cop suspended for misbehavior with IAF officers
India
Chandigarh Police Inspector Kuldeep Kaur has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with guests, including Indian Air Force officers, at the MiG-21 decommissioning ceremony recently.
She was handling security at the entry gate when complaints were raised about her conduct.
The suspension came soon after a quick inquiry into the incident.
Inspector Kuldeep posted at Police Lines, Chandigarh
Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur ordered the immediate suspension and started a departmental inquiry to look into what happened.
Inspector Kuldeep is currently posted at Police Lines in Chandigarh while the investigation continues.
Any further action will depend on what the inquiry finds, as police officials say they want to maintain accountability and proper conduct within the force.