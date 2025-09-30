Next Article
IMD predicts light rain today as Delhi-NCR sweats
India
Good news for anyone tired of sweating it out in Delhi-NCR: the IMD says Tuesday should bring light rain and cloudy skies.
This comes after a stretch of unusually high September temperatures—Monday hit 37.5°C, just below this month's two-year record of 38.1°C—with humidity making things extra sticky.
AQI was 120 ('moderate') on Monday
Tuesday's forecast is for cooler weather, with temperatures likely between 25°C and 35°C and a chance of drizzle to help beat the heat.
But even as things cool down a bit, air quality isn't looking much better—the AQI was 120 ("moderate") on Monday, so pollution remains something to watch out for.