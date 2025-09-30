Maa Siddhidatri: Significance, rituals, and color of Day 9
September 30 marks the ninth day of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri—the final form of Goddess Durga.
Her name means "giver of supernatural powers," and she's believed to bless her followers with eight special abilities, or siddhis.
You'll usually see her pictured on a pink lotus or riding a lion, both symbols of wisdom and cosmic energy.
Mythological stories; color and rituals
In Hindu mythology, Maa Siddhidatri even granted powers to Lord Shiva, leading to the creation of Ardhanarishwara—a blend of masculine and feminine energies.
Pink is the color for Day 9, symbolizing compassion and fresh starts.
Key rituals include Sandhi Puja from 5:42pm to 6:30pm on September 30—this short window is considered the spiritual high point of Navratri when devotees hope for enlightenment and blessings from the goddess.