Maa Siddhidatri: Significance, rituals, and color of Day 9

Mythological stories; color and rituals

In Hindu mythology, Maa Siddhidatri even granted powers to Lord Shiva, leading to the creation of Ardhanarishwara—a blend of masculine and feminine energies.

Pink is the color for Day 9, symbolizing compassion and fresh starts.

Key rituals include Sandhi Puja from 5:42pm to 6:30pm on September 30—this short window is considered the spiritual high point of Navratri when devotees hope for enlightenment and blessings from the goddess.