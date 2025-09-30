Farmers hit by floods to get compensation before Diwali: Mann

Mann to meet Amit Shah soon to discuss central aid

This is Punjab's worst flooding since 1988—over 34 lakh people have been affected and nearly 5 lakh acres of crops damaged. Mann criticized central officials' visits as "disaster tourism."

The new plan boosts crop loss payouts to up to ₹20,000 per acre for severe damage and increases support for land erosion and damaged homes.

The state will also help with field repairs and free wheat seeds for replanting. Mann plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon to push for more central aid that matches the scale of the disaster.