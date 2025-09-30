Maharashtra: 100+ deaths, thousands displaced in floods since June India Sep 30, 2025

After eight days of heavy rain this September, Marathwada and nearby parts of Maharashtra are flooded.

Overflowing dams made things worse, forcing over 11,000 people from their homes statewide, including 7,200 from Marathwada, and leading to at least 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, with over 100 deaths since June 1.

Even though the rain has slowed down, flood risks remain high as reservoirs continue to release large volumes of water and downstream alerts are in place.