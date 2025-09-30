Maharashtra: 100+ deaths, thousands displaced in floods since June
After eight days of heavy rain this September, Marathwada and nearby parts of Maharashtra are flooded.
Overflowing dams made things worse, forcing over 11,000 people from their homes statewide, including 7,200 from Marathwada, and leading to at least 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, with over 100 deaths since June 1.
Even though the rain has slowed down, flood risks remain high as reservoirs continue to release large volumes of water and downstream alerts are in place.
Farmers face huge losses as floodwaters wipe out major crops
Floodwaters have wiped out major crops like sugarcane, soybean, and cotton—leaving farmers with huge losses and delaying the next planting season.
One farmer shared she lost her entire ₹2 lakh cotton crop. Recovery will take years.
The government is surveying damage and planning relief while waiting for central approval to declare a wet drought.
This year's unusually heavy monsoon—up to 181% of normal rainfall—has really shaken up a region that's usually dry.