Bank holidays during Durga Puja: Check dates
Durga Puja has already started, with people going for pandal hopping at many places across Kolkata and West Bengal, but banks are open as usual this Friday, September 26.
Starting Saturday, September 27, banks will be closed for the main festival days through October 2—so if you need to visit a branch, plan ahead!
ATMs, digital banking will work fine
Bank branches will take a break for Panchami to Vijaya Dashami (September 27-October 2), but ATMs are still running round-the-clock.
All your digital banking—NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI—will work just fine too.
So you can keep making payments or transfers without missing out on any of the Puja fun.