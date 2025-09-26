Next Article
Heavy rain hits Hyderabad; traffic cops deployed to manage chaos
India
Heavy rain has hit Hyderabad hard, flooding major spots like Gachibowli, Kothur Underpass, and Miyapur.
Roads are waterlogged and traffic is crawling, so if you're heading out, expect delays or try to avoid the worst-hit areas.
Authorities have deployed traffic police to help manage the chaos and keep things moving.
Traffic cops deployed at flood-prone zones
Cops are working in flood-prone zones like SMR Vinay (Gachibowli), Gowlidoddi, and near KIMS Hospital in Shaikpet—clearing water and guiding vehicles through.
On Old Kurnool Road, teams are busy unclogging drains and clearing debris.
With more rain on the way, officials suggest sticking to official updates and skipping non-essential travel until things clear up.
Stay safe out there!