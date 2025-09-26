Heavy rain hits Hyderabad; traffic cops deployed to manage chaos

Traffic cops deployed at flood-prone zones

Cops are working in flood-prone zones like SMR Vinay (Gachibowli), Gowlidoddi, and near KIMS Hospital in Shaikpet—clearing water and guiding vehicles through.

On Old Kurnool Road, teams are busy unclogging drains and clearing debris.

With more rain on the way, officials suggest sticking to official updates and skipping non-essential travel until things clear up.

Stay safe out there!