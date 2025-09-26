Floods damage 19 government colleges in Punjab: Report
Floods in Punjab have hit 19 government colleges hard, causing damage worth ₹7.7 crore, according to the higher education department.
Patiala, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur were the worst affected districts, with Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Ferozepur also reporting losses.
All colleges and universities had to shut down for a week in early September due to the flooding.
Waiting for funds to start rebuilding
Government College Ajnala took the biggest hit—₹2.4 crore in damages from a collapsed boundary wall and damaged staff quarters.
SCD Government College in Ludhiana faced ₹1.4 crore in structural issues due to water seepage.
Officials say they've submitted a budget for recovery to the Prime Minister but are still waiting on funds to start rebuilding.
The funds will be used to help the affected institutions recover and rebuild, according to Harpreet Singh Sudan from the higher education department.