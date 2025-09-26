Floods damage 19 government colleges in Punjab: Report

Waiting for funds to start rebuilding

Government College Ajnala took the biggest hit—₹2.4 crore in damages from a collapsed boundary wall and damaged staff quarters.

SCD Government College in Ludhiana faced ₹1.4 crore in structural issues due to water seepage.

Officials say they've submitted a budget for recovery to the Prime Minister but are still waiting on funds to start rebuilding.

The funds will be used to help the affected institutions recover and rebuild, according to Harpreet Singh Sudan from the higher education department.