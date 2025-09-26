Ayodhya mosque design reworked to reflect local culture

Complex will include hospital, school, community kitchen

This isn't just about building a mosque—the complex will also include a 500-bed hospital, educational institutions, and a community kitchen.

Funding will come from crowdfunding once all approvals are sorted.

When construction begins, it'll start with a special brick brought from Mecca—a meaningful touch for many.

The project follows the Supreme Court's 2020 decision that gave five acres in Dhannipur village for this purpose.