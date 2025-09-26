Ayodhya mosque design reworked to reflect local culture
A fresh design for the Ayodhya mosque has just been submitted by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation after their earlier plan was turned down over paperwork issues.
The updated proposal, submitted on Thursday, September 25, 2025, features Awadhi-inspired architecture with five minarets and a dome—meant to honor local heritage and community feelings.
Complex will include hospital, school, community kitchen
This isn't just about building a mosque—the complex will also include a 500-bed hospital, educational institutions, and a community kitchen.
Funding will come from crowdfunding once all approvals are sorted.
When construction begins, it'll start with a special brick brought from Mecca—a meaningful touch for many.
The project follows the Supreme Court's 2020 decision that gave five acres in Dhannipur village for this purpose.