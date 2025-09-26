Who is Bobby Panwar leading Uttarakhand student protests
Bobby Panwar, 27, has become the leading voice in Uttarakhand's student protests after a major exam paper leak.
As president of Swabhiman Morcha and former head of Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh, he's rallied thousands holding the state government accountable.
Journey so far
Coming from a farming family in Dehradun, Panwar began his activism in 2018 and first gained attention during earlier exam leak protests in 2021.
By 2024, he ran as an Independent in the Lok Sabha elections and secured an impressive 1.6 lakh votes.
In early 2025, he joined Swabhiman Morcha—a platform pushing for regional identity and challenging both BJP and Congress.
Youth uprising
Panwar's rise signals growing frustration among young people over repeated recruitment scandals and lack of transparency.
His leadership isn't just about this one protest—it marks a bigger shift where youth voices are demanding real change from established political parties in Uttarakhand.