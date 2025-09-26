Next Article
Kerala: Schools, colleges shut in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert issued
Kerala's weather just got serious—IMD has put eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, on orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, and winds up to 40km/h.
Because of this, all schools and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram are closed today (except for those with pre-scheduled public exams).
Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal
Thampanoor is dealing with heavy floods that have made it difficult to access the main railway station and bus stand.
Fishermen are being told to stay ashore as rough seas are expected along the coast.
The IMD says this stormy weather is due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that could get stronger soon.
Meanwhile, moderate rain is likely in Malappuram and Kozhikode too—so everyone's being asked to stay alert and safe.