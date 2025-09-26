Kerala: Schools, colleges shut in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert issued

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal

Thampanoor is dealing with heavy floods that have made it difficult to access the main railway station and bus stand.

Fishermen are being told to stay ashore as rough seas are expected along the coast.

The IMD says this stormy weather is due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that could get stronger soon.

Meanwhile, moderate rain is likely in Malappuram and Kozhikode too—so everyone's being asked to stay alert and safe.