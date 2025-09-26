IAF retires last MiG-21s, drops to 29 fighter squadrons

MiG-21's legacy: First supersonic interceptor, but also over 500 crashes

The MiG-21 wasn't just any jet—it was India's first supersonic interceptor and saw action in major conflicts from the wars of the '60s and '70s to Kargil.

But it also had a tough legacy: more than 500 crashes and at least 170 pilot deaths.

A bittersweet moment for many.