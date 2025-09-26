IAF retires last MiG-21s, drops to 29 fighter squadrons
The Indian Air Force has officially retired its last MiG-21 fighter jets, closing a chapter that started back in 1963.
The farewell ceremony happened in Chandigarh.
With the MiG-21s gone, India's fighter squadron count drops to 29—well below the ideal 42.
MiG-21's legacy: First supersonic interceptor, but also over 500 crashes
The MiG-21 wasn't just any jet—it was India's first supersonic interceptor and saw action in major conflicts from the wars of the '60s and '70s to Kargil.
But it also had a tough legacy: more than 500 crashes and at least 170 pilot deaths.
A bittersweet moment for many.
IAF's future plans include adding Tejas jets and upgrading existing fleet
With fewer squadrons now, the IAF is looking ahead: plans are set to add 180 homegrown Tejas Mk1A jets, with deliveries expected to run into the mid-2030s, plus upgrades to existing fighters and possible new Rafales.
The goal? To keep India's skies secure with modern tech—and hopefully, safer flights for future pilots.