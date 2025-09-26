Rajasthan's anti-conversion bill: What it is, why it's controversial India Sep 26, 2025

Rajasthan just passed a strict anti-conversion bill on September 9, 2025, making it illegal to convert someone by force, fraud, allurement, or coercion.

If you want to change your religion voluntarily, you now have to inform district officials two months in advance and file another declaration after converting.

Breaking the rules could mean up to life in prison and fines as high as ₹1 crore.