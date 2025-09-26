Rajasthan's anti-conversion bill: What it is, why it's controversial
Rajasthan just passed a strict anti-conversion bill on September 9, 2025, making it illegal to convert someone by force, fraud, allurement, or coercion.
If you want to change your religion voluntarily, you now have to inform district officials two months in advance and file another declaration after converting.
Breaking the rules could mean up to life in prison and fines as high as ₹1 crore.
Opposition, civil society groups call law 'dracononic'
Many civil society groups and opposition parties say the law goes too far—calling it "draconian" and a threat to basic rights like privacy and freedom of religion.
They're worried mandatory disclosures could lead to harassment of minorities and point out that penalties are even tougher for cases involving women, minors, or SC/ST communities.
Plans for legal challenges and public campaigns have been announced while the bill waits for Governor Kalraj Mishra's approval.