Delhi: 17 female students sexually harassed by professor
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Dr. Parthasarthy, has been accused of sexually harassing over 17 female students at Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in South Delhi.
According to a recent FIR, he allegedly installed hidden cameras around the girls' hostel, including near bathrooms, sent obscene messages, asked intrusive sexual questions, and forced students into public shaming and ritualized harassment during festivals.
Victims call for justice, encourage others to speak up
Students say Chaitanyananda used academic threats—like withholding degrees or faking attendance—to control them.
Some female staff reportedly helped by pressuring victims and deleting evidence.
Police have uncovered forged books, financial fraud, luxury cars with fake diplomatic plates, and say he's been dodging arrest since August by changing his appearance.
Authorities are still investigating as victims call for justice and encourage others to speak up.