Bank holidays in September: Check dates, digital banking services
Heads up if you're in Ranchi—banks will be shut this Wednesday, September 3, 2025, for Karma Puja.
While branches there take a break, banks in other states will stick to the regular Reserve Bank of India schedule.
This is just one of several regional bank holidays happening across India this month.
Other regional holidays in September
Besides the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays off, banks will close for big festivals:
Onam (September 4 in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram),
Id-e-Milad (September 5 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Jammu, and others),
Navratri Sthapna (September 22 in Jaipur),
and Durga Puja (Maha Saptami & Maha Ashtami on September 29-30 in Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, and on September 30 also in Bhubaneswar and Jaipur).
Will digital banking services be available?
Absolutely!
Even when physical branches are closed for these holidays, digital services like UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and ATMs work as usual.
So if you need to pay bills or transfer money urgently—just go online or use an ATM.