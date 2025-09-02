Himachal rain: 1,337 roads shut, over 2,000 vehicles stranded

Farmers worry crops will spoil

With roads out of action, farmers in Lahaul and Spiti worry their vegetable crops will spoil before they can be sold.

In Mandi, rockfalls forced evacuations near Paddal Gurudwara for safety, while in Manali, two people were rescued after a landslide scare.

Authorities are keeping a close watch and urging everyone to avoid risky areas until things settle down.