Himachal rain: 1,337 roads shut, over 2,000 vehicles stranded
Relentless rain in Himachal Pradesh has shut down 1,337 roads—including four national highways—leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded in places like Mandi and Kullu.
Both tourists and locals are stuck as blocked routes have disrupted essential services.
Farmers worry crops will spoil
With roads out of action, farmers in Lahaul and Spiti worry their vegetable crops will spoil before they can be sold.
In Mandi, rockfalls forced evacuations near Paddal Gurudwara for safety, while in Manali, two people were rescued after a landslide scare.
Authorities are keeping a close watch and urging everyone to avoid risky areas until things settle down.