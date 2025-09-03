MHA empowers Foreigners Tribunals to issue arrest warrants

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has empowered Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) with the authority of a first-class judicial magistrate. The new Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, replaces the old Foreigners (Tribunal) Order, 1964. It allows FTs to issue arrest warrants and detain individuals who can't prove they're not foreigners. This was previously done through executive orders.

Tribunal authority Key provisions of new order The 2025 order empowers FTs to issue arrest warrants if a person whose nationality is disputed fails to appear in person. It also limits the number of tribunal members to three and allows ex parte orders to be set aside within 30 days if an appellant files a review. The order is applicable nationwide but is currently only operational in Assam, where there are 100 FTs.

Migration control New order prohibits employing foreigners in certain sectors The new order also prohibits employing foreigners in private sectors like power supply, petroleum, defense, space technology, etc., without the central government's approval. It mandates designated Border Guarding Forces or Coast Guards to prevent illegal migrants from entering India by capturing their biometric information. A nodal officer appointed by the state government will closely monitor the detection and deportation of illegal migrants under this order.