Maratha quota protests: HC asks protesters to clear roads
The Bombay High Court has asked Maratha quota protesters to leave Mumbai's streets after big disruptions on September 1.
Police had to step in at Azad Maidan when demonstrations spilled over into busy areas like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Protest leader Manoj Jarange Patil, now five days into a hunger strike, urged everyone to follow the court's orders and avoid causing trouble for others.
Patil's health being monitored
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the state will stick to the court's decision while still looking for ways to address Maratha community demands.
Patil wants Marathas in Marathwada recognized as Kunbis so they can get OBC quota benefits, but OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal is worried this could spark new protests from other groups.
Meanwhile, Patil's health is being closely watched, and the court has promised medical help if needed.