India's textile game in China: Yarn Expo boost amid US tariffs
India's textile industry is stepping up its game with China as bilateral ties strengthen following Prime Minister Modi's recent visit—even though US tariffs are making things tricky.
The big moment? The Yarn Expo in Shanghai, where India showed off its latest innovations and got a fresh dose of confidence on the global stage.
Modi's 'Make in India' vibe at Yarn Expo
Recently, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur joined more than 30 Indian companies at the world's biggest textile event.
India highlighted cool products like contamination-free Kasturi cotton from Banaras (Modi's own turf), pushing the 'Make in India' vibe despite tough US tariffs hitting a quarter of exports.
Textile exports and rising trade with China
For 2024-25, India ranked sixth worldwide in textile exports, raking in $37.7 billion—about 9% of all merchandise exports.
While the US and EU are still key buyers, India's homegrown supply chain is helping it stay competitive and chase PM Modi's AtmaNirbharta (self-reliance) goal for a future-ready India by 2047.