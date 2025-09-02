Next Article
Kolkata: MLA Molla's pilot car hits motorcycle, rider dies
On Tuesday morning, a pilot car from TMC MLA Saokat Molla's convoy crashed into a motorcycle in Bamanghata, South 24 Parganas.
The rider, Mohammed Tajuddin from Kolkata, sadly died at SSKM Hospital just hours later.
The accident happened while Molla was on his way from Bhangar to Kolkata.
MLA Molla stated pilot car suffered brake failure
MLA Molla stated the pilot car suffered brake failure before hitting Tajuddin's bike and then crashing into an electric pole.
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
MLA Molla has expressed his condolences over the tragedy.