Kolkata: MLA Molla's pilot car hits motorcycle, rider dies India Sep 02, 2025

On Tuesday morning, a pilot car from TMC MLA Saokat Molla's convoy crashed into a motorcycle in Bamanghata, South 24 Parganas.

The rider, Mohammed Tajuddin from Kolkata, sadly died at SSKM Hospital just hours later.

The accident happened while Molla was on his way from Bhangar to Kolkata.