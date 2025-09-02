Bengaluru gets 5 municipal corporations, replacing BBMP India Sep 02, 2025

Bengaluru just got a major upgrade in how it's run. The Karnataka government has set up the Greater Bengaluru Authority, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that had been around since 2007.

Now, the city is split into five municipal corporations—Central, East, North, South, and West—with each corporation getting its own municipal corporation and dedicated wards.

The goal? Make local services work better for everyone who calls Bengaluru home.