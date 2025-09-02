Bengaluru gets 5 municipal corporations, replacing BBMP
Bengaluru just got a major upgrade in how it's run. The Karnataka government has set up the Greater Bengaluru Authority, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that had been around since 2007.
Now, the city is split into five municipal corporations—Central, East, North, South, and West—with each corporation getting its own municipal corporation and dedicated wards.
The goal? Make local services work better for everyone who calls Bengaluru home.
IAS officers take charge for smooth transition
To make this big transition smooth, experienced IAS officers have stepped in as top bosses.
M Maheshwar Rao is now chief commissioner of the whole authority, while Munish Moudgil handles admin and IT.
Each zone also has its own commissioner to keep things running on the ground.
With the Chief Minister at the helm as chairperson, these changes are expected to improve city life.