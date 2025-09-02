Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Kerala tomorrow
Heads up, Kerala! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on September 3.
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds to north and central Kerala through September 4.
Umbrella needed!
If you're in these districts or planning any outdoor activities—especially with Onam celebrations happening—expect possible disruptions from heavy rain and winds up to 60km/h.
September usually brings plenty of wet days (8-15), so it's smart to keep an umbrella handy and stay updated on local weather alerts.