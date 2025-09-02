Mumbaikars can expect smoother commutes soon, thanks to these projects
Mumbai is getting a massive upgrade—MMRDA is pouring ₹3 lakh crore into new metro lines, roads, bridges, and townships.
The big aim? To double the region's GDP from ₹140 billion to ₹300 billion by 2030.
Expect smoother commutes soon, with projects like the Worli-Colaba metro set for late 2025 and 50km of new metro tracks launching this year.
Elphinstone bridge demolition will begin after Ganesh Chaturthi
The Elphinstone Bridge will be demolished after Ganpati festival—good news for residents since it cuts building displacement from 19 to just two, with most families rehoused.
This bridge connects key routes like the coastal road and Atal Setu sea bridge, making Navi Mumbai more accessible.
Other major projects in the pipeline
MMRDA is fixing monorail issues with better access control and new trains (plus an extension to Chembur by January 2026).
They're also expanding road networks in Thane and Raigad, while 'Teesri Mumbai' focuses on development with an emphasis on transport and community spaces.