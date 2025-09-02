Mumbaikars can expect smoother commutes soon, thanks to these projects India Sep 02, 2025

Mumbai is getting a massive upgrade—MMRDA is pouring ₹3 lakh crore into new metro lines, roads, bridges, and townships.

The big aim? To double the region's GDP from ₹140 billion to ₹300 billion by 2030.

Expect smoother commutes soon, with projects like the Worli-Colaba metro set for late 2025 and 50km of new metro tracks launching this year.