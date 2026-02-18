Bank holidays on February 18, 19, and 20: Check details
India
Banks in some Indian states will be closed from February 18-20, 2026, thanks to local festivals and statehood days.
But all your digital banking—ATMs, UPI, apps—will work like normal.
The RBI puts out these holiday updates so you're not caught off guard.
Plan your banking in advance
On Feb 18, banks in Sikkim close for Losar (Tibetan New Year).
Feb 19 is a holiday in Maharashtra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Feb 20 sees Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh marking their Statehood Days.
If you need to handle stuff that requires going into a branch—like big cash deposits or locker access—plan around these dates so you don't get stuck waiting.