Bank holidays on February 18, 19, and 20: Check details

Plan your banking in advance

On Feb 18, banks in Sikkim close for Losar (Tibetan New Year).

Feb 19 is a holiday in Maharashtra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Feb 20 sees Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh marking their Statehood Days.

If you need to handle stuff that requires going into a branch—like big cash deposits or locker access—plan around these dates so you don't get stuck waiting.