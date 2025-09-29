Bank holidays this week: Check state-wise closures
Heads up if you need to visit your bank soon—branches in several states will be closed on multiple days between September 29 and October 4, 2025, thanks to Durga Puja, Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, and other festivals.
Some states are looking at four days in a row with no branch access.
Closures on September 29-October 1
The holiday wave starts September 29 with banks shut in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal for Maha Saptami.
On September 30, Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand observe Maha Ashtami.
October 1 brings Dussehra/Durga Puja closures across 14 states—including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Nationwide holiday on October 2
October 2 is a nationwide bank holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti—so every branch everywhere is closed.
But don't worry: digital banking (like apps or ATMs) keeps running as usual.
Sikkim banks shut on October 3-4 too
If you're in Sikkim, banks stay closed on October 3-4 too for Durga Puja.
So if you need anything at the branch this week—plan ahead or just stick to online banking!