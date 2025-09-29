Next Article
MP man fakes death to escape debt, drives car into river
India
A businessman from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, went to extreme lengths to escape his debts—he staged his own death by driving his car into the Kali Sindh river and making it look like a suicide.
His sudden disappearance left both family and lenders worried, but when no body was found, suspicions quickly grew.
Police traced him to Maharashtra, where he confessed
After family and creditors expressed concern over his disappearance, police discovered he'd been struggling with a massive loan for years.
The search led them all the way to Maharashtra, where he admitted faking his death to get out of financial trouble.
Experts say situations like this highlight why it's important to manage EMIs within your means and talk openly with lenders about options if you're feeling overwhelmed.