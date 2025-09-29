Know significance of parana, visarjan on last day of Navratri

Navratri, the nine-night festival honoring Goddess Durga, wraps up on October 2 this year. The final day isn't just about celebrations—it's when two meaningful rituals, Parana and Durga Visarjan, take center stage.

When and what is Parana? After nine days of fasting, Parana is the moment devotees officially break their fast—this year any time after 6:10am on October 2.

It's all about marking the end of devotion with a meal shared in gratitude.

When and what is Durga Visarjan? Durga Visarjan is when devotees gently immerse Durga idols in water between 6:10am and 8:35am on October 2.

This ritual symbolizes sending the Goddess back to her celestial home—with everyone hoping for her blessings until next year.