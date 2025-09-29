'Sindoor' to 'Sholay': Kolkata's Durga Puja 2025 celebrates with themes

Explore the diverse themes at this year's pandals

The pandals really mix it up this year—Samaj Sebi Sangha revisits the 1946 communal riots to promote harmony, while Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club gives Goddess Durga a futuristic twist.

There are AI-inspired displays (with visuals made using ChatGPT!), a 'Sholay' tribute for Bollywood fans, Bengali language celebrations at Chalta Bagan Lohapatty, and even Kerala's Theyyam performances at Pally 66.

If you want a taste of Kolkata's creative energy, this is the place to be right now.