'Sindoor' to 'Sholay': Kolkata's Durga Puja 2025 celebrates with themes
Kolkata's Durga Puja is back from September 27 to October 2, and the city isn't letting a little rain slow things down.
This year, crowds are flocking to see pandals with bold new themes—like Santosh Mitra Square's light-and-sound spectacle on Operation Sindoor, which even got a special inauguration by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Explore the diverse themes at this year's pandals
The pandals really mix it up this year—Samaj Sebi Sangha revisits the 1946 communal riots to promote harmony, while Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club gives Goddess Durga a futuristic twist.
There are AI-inspired displays (with visuals made using ChatGPT!), a 'Sholay' tribute for Bollywood fans, Bengali language celebrations at Chalta Bagan Lohapatty, and even Kerala's Theyyam performances at Pally 66.
If you want a taste of Kolkata's creative energy, this is the place to be right now.