India, Bhutan sign historic railway links
India
India and Bhutan just agreed to build their first railway lines connecting the two countries—linking Banarhat (West Bengal) to Samtse, and Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu in Bhutan.
The official signing is happening in New Delhi today, marking a big moment since the idea was first floated during the Indian PM's 2024 visit to Bhutan.
Travel will be smoother across the 2 countries
This project should make travel smoother across northeast India and southern Bhutan.
Boosting trade and tourism
For the first time ever, you'll be able to take a train straight from India into Bhutan.
This move is set to boost trade, tourism, and friendships between both countries—plus it fits right into India's Act East policy for more regional growth and security.