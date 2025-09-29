India, Bhutan sign historic railway links India Sep 29, 2025

India and Bhutan just agreed to build their first railway lines connecting the two countries—linking Banarhat (West Bengal) to Samtse, and Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu in Bhutan.

The official signing is happening in New Delhi today, marking a big moment since the idea was first floated during the Indian PM's 2024 visit to Bhutan.