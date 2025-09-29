Ex-SIMSAR head watched students in bathrooms, accused of sexual harassment

Arrest, evidence collection, and ongoing investigation

Saraswati was arrested in Agra [before/during early September] after dodging police for 50 days by hopping hotels and pretending ties with the PMO.

On [unspecified recent Monday], police took him back to the institute to reconstruct the crime scene.

Investigators have seized fake UN and BRICS visiting cards, several devices (including phones that gave access to CCTV footage), and frozen about ₹8 crore connected to him over suspected fund misappropriation through parallel trusts.

The case is still unfolding as forensic analysis and victim testimonies continue.