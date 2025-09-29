Ex-SIMSAR head watched students in bathrooms, accused of sexual harassment
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, ex-chairman of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, has been accused by at least 17 women students of sexual harassment.
The complaints say he pressured students from less privileged backgrounds to visit his quarters late at night and sent them obscene messages.
He also reportedly watched them using CCTV cameras, including some placed outside hostel bathrooms.
Arrest, evidence collection, and ongoing investigation
Saraswati was arrested in Agra [before/during early September] after dodging police for 50 days by hopping hotels and pretending ties with the PMO.
On [unspecified recent Monday], police took him back to the institute to reconstruct the crime scene.
Investigators have seized fake UN and BRICS visiting cards, several devices (including phones that gave access to CCTV footage), and frozen about ₹8 crore connected to him over suspected fund misappropriation through parallel trusts.
The case is still unfolding as forensic analysis and victim testimonies continue.