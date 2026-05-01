Banks closed in Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Karnataka for bank holidays
India
If you're in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, or Karnataka, banks are shut today for Labor Day and Maharashtra's Foundation Day.
So, if you had plans to visit a branch in Mumbai, Chennai, or Bengaluru, you'll have to wait: physical banking is on pause in these cities.
Digital banking and ATMs operational
May 2026 has 12 bank holidays across India thanks to weekends and local festivals like State Day in Gangtok (May 16) and Bakri Id (May 27-28).
But here's the good news: digital banking (think UPI, net banking, mobile apps) and ATMs are all working as usual.
Just double-check your local holiday schedule before heading out next time!