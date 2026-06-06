Banks open across India today, RBI announces June holiday schedule

June includes 11 bank holidays

There are 11 bank holidays in June, including all Sundays (7, 14, 21, and 28) and two Saturdays (13 and 27).

Some places have extra days off for local festivals, like commemorating the founding of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Aizawl and Raja Sankranti in Bhubaneswar on June 15.

Don't worry if your branch is closed; UPI and mobile banking apps will still work as usual for payments or transfers.