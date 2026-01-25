Banks to be closed for 4 days straight—plan ahead! India Jan 25, 2026

Heads up: Banks will be closed on January 23 in some states and across India from January 24 to 26, thanks to a mix of regional and national holidays.

That's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti, and Basant Panchami on the 23rd (in some states), followed by the fourth Saturday, Sunday, and Republic Day.