Banks to be closed for 4 days straight—plan ahead!
Heads up: Banks will be closed on January 23 in some states and across India from January 24 to 26, thanks to a mix of regional and national holidays.
That's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti, and Basant Panchami on the 23rd (in some states), followed by the fourth Saturday, Sunday, and Republic Day.
Digital banking still works—no need to panic
If you're in Odisha, Tripura, or West Bengal, banks shut down on January 23 for local festivals.
But ATMs, UPI apps, and internet banking are expected to remain operational, although some services may be slower or subject to disruption.
RBI sets these closures based on both local and national events.
A few exceptions & next closure
Most banks are closed nationwide on Republic Day (Jan 26). Best bet: finish any branch work before Jan 23.
After this stretch of holidays? The next all-India bank holiday is February 1 (a Sunday).