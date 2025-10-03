Baratang Island's mud volcano erupts after 20 years: Know more

Baratang Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands just saw its only mud volcano erupt for the first time since 2005. On October 2, 2025, a loud bang signaled the eruption, creating a muddy mound about 3-4 meters high and covering over 1,000 square meters. It's a rare natural event that drew significant attention.

What is a mud volcano? Mud volcanoes happen when underground gasses push mud up to the surface, forming bubbling craters.

Baratang's mud volcano is one of India's unique spots—about 150km from Port Blair—and it stands out from regular lava volcanoes.

Authorities take precautions, halt tourist visits Right after the eruption, authorities closed off all routes and paused tourist visits to keep everyone safe.

The Geological department was notified, and tourist transport to the mud volcano site was suspended for now.