'Fetus in fetu' rare case in Karnataka
India
A newborn at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMC), Hubballi, was recently found to have a super rare condition called "Fetus in fetu"—where a parasitic twin develops inside its sibling.
This happens in only about one in 5,00,000 births.
The baby was safely delivered on September 23, and scans and ultrasounds revealed the presence of the parasitic twin.
Doctors plan to perform surgery soon
The KIMC medical team, led by Dr. Ishwar Hosamani and Dr. Ishwar Hasabi, plans more tests and will perform surgery to remove the parasitic twin soon.
Early treatment is key for the baby's long-term health.
FIF is so rare that it's caught the attention of doctors and researchers who hope to learn more about these unusual cases.