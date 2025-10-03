Delhi youth kidnaps ex-girlfriend's son to get back together
Ajay Verma, 24, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's seven-year-old son in Delhi.
After their breakup—caused by Verma's possessiveness—the woman moved from Hansi (Haryana) to Delhi.
On September 28, she reported her son missing when he didn't return from school.
Police say Verma wanted to force her into getting back together.
All 4 accused have been arrested
Using CCTV footage and surveillance, police tracked Verma and three young accomplices—Amit (18), Sachin (20), and another Ajay (20)—to a farmhouse in Hansi.
The boy was safely rescued during a raid.
One accused had an old arms case; another was found with a pistol in Delhi, leading to fresh charges under the Arms Act.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into everyone's roles in the plot.