Next Article
Explainer: H3N2 flu wave hits India
India
A major H3N2 flu wave is sweeping India in 2024, with 25% of tested people positive so far this year (2024).
The H3N2 strain—now the dominant circulating subtype—hits kids, older adults, and those with health issues hardest.
What are the symptoms?
About 69% of Delhi-NCR households reported flu-like symptoms just last month.
Typical signs are high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and feeling wiped out for days.
Young children and seniors are especially at risk for more severe illness.
Precautions to take
Doctors recommend getting a flu shot if you can and keeping up simple habits like wearing masks and washing hands often.
Early detection matters too—these steps can help protect you and your community as cases rise this season.