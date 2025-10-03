Explainer: H3N2 flu wave hits India

About 69% of Delhi-NCR households reported flu-like symptoms just last month. Typical signs are high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and feeling wiped out for days. Young children and seniors are especially at risk for more severe illness.

Precautions to take

Doctors recommend getting a flu shot if you can and keeping up simple habits like wearing masks and washing hands often.

Early detection matters too—these steps can help protect you and your community as cases rise this season.