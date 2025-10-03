Pakistan's claim of downing 6 jets during Op Sindoor 'fanciful': IAF India Oct 03, 2025

Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, brushed off Pakistan's claim that it shot down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor, calling them "fanciful stories (manohar kahaniyan)."

He questioned the lack of proof from Pakistan and pointed out that, in reality, India brought down five Pakistani jets—between the F-16 and JF-17 class, most likely F-16s.