Pakistan's claim of downing 6 jets during Op Sindoor 'fanciful': IAF
Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, brushed off Pakistan's claim that it shot down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor, calling them "fanciful stories (manohar kahaniyan)."
He questioned the lack of proof from Pakistan and pointed out that, in reality, India brought down five Pakistani jets—between the F-16 and JF-17 class, most likely F-16s.
What was Operation Sindoor?
Operation Sindoor was India's targeted response to a terror attack, hitting terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The operation used long-range precision weapons and S-400 missile systems, including downing an aircraft at a distance of nearly 300km.
India met its goals swiftly—so much so that Pakistan ended up requesting a ceasefire.
Longest-ever surface-to-air kill
Singh highlighted just how advanced India's air defense is now.
During the operation, the IAF pulled off its longest-ever surface-to-air kill at around 300km and hit multiple targets with precision.
The message: India's military tech and strategy are setting new records.