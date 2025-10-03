5 Pakistani F-16, JF-17 jets destroyed during Op Sindoor: IAF 

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has revealed more details of Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the annual Air Force Day press conference, he said long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) were used to strike over 300km inside Pakistani territory. "The longest kill we achieved was of more than 300km inside their territory," Singh said. He also said that four to five Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s were shot down during the hostilities.

Responding to ANI's question on the losses suffered by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "...As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large…"

Historic mission Singh calls Op Sindoor historic military operation Singh called Operation Sindoor a historic military operation for its precision and impact. He said it was the first catastrophic operation of its scale since 1971 to be revealed publicly. The IAF chief credited the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their joint planning and execution of the strikes. "We proved to be achook (unerring), abhedya (impenetrable), and sateek (precise) in Operation Sindoor," he said.

Trump Trump's role in ceasefire refuted Since the conflict, US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for the ceasefire several times. He repeated the assertion to American military leaders on Wednesday, saying, "I had India and Pakistan, and they were going at it. And I called them both, and this time I used trade," he boasted. The Air Force chief, however, said, "We took a call as a nation to terminate those hostilities because our own objectives are met....that the world needs to learn from us."

Misinformation management Media's role in countering misinformation highlighted Singh also highlighted the media's role in countering misinformation during Operation Sindoor. He said there was a lot of misinformation, but the media helped keep public morale high. "Public morale should not be affected when soldiers are fighting, and channels ensured that," he said. Looking ahead, Singh said future wars will be different from past ones and stressed on an integrated approach with all services and agencies. He also reiterated that Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is central to IAF's roadmap.