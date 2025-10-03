Coaching center fined ₹5 lakh for misleading UPSC ad
Drishti IAS has been fined ₹5 lakh by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for making misleading claims about its role in the UPSC CSE 2022 results.
The institute advertised "216+ selections," but didn't clarify that 162 of those students only attended their free Interview Guidance Programme after clearing earlier exam stages on their own.
Only 54 were actually enrolled in IGP as well as other courses, giving a false impression of the institute's impact.
Drishti IAS was previously fined ₹3 lakh
This isn't Drishti IAS's first run-in with regulators—last year, they were fined ₹3 lakh for similar claims about the 2021 exam.
The CCPA has sent out dozens of notices and fined over ₹90 lakh to coaching centers using such tactics.
Now, institutes are being told to withdraw misleading ads and be transparent about their real contribution, sending a clear message: honest advertising matters, especially when students' futures are at stake.