Coaching center fined ₹5 lakh for misleading UPSC ad India Oct 03, 2025

Drishti IAS has been fined ₹5 lakh by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for making misleading claims about its role in the UPSC CSE 2022 results.

The institute advertised "216+ selections," but didn't clarify that 162 of those students only attended their free Interview Guidance Programme after clearing earlier exam stages on their own.

Only 54 were actually enrolled in IGP as well as other courses, giving a false impression of the institute's impact.