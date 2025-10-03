Heavy rain expected in UP from October 3-6: IMD India Oct 03, 2025

Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way from October 3-6, with the worst expected on October 6.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40km/h are likely as a new Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from October 4, and a deep depression moves in.

Expect temps between 25°C and 32°C.