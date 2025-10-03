Heavy rain expected in UP from October 3-6: IMD
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way from October 3-6, with the worst expected on October 6.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40km/h are likely as a new Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from October 4, and a deep depression moves in.
Expect temps between 25°C and 32°C.
Red alert for these districts
Red alerts are out for Gorakhpur, Sidharthanagar, Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, and Sant Kabirnagar on October 4—meaning possible flooding and waterlogging.
Eleven other districts have an orange alert through October 5.
IMD is urging everyone to stay updated and take precautions since power cuts or property damage could happen if storms get intense.
Stay safe and keep an eye on local updates!